× Bon-Ton going-out-of-business sales begin Friday, April 20

YORK — Going-out-of-business sales for Bon-Ton stores begin Friday, April 20, the company announced Thursday in a news release.

The sales are expected to run for approximately 10 to 12 weeks in stores as well as online.

An agreement in regards to Bon-Ton Stores, Inc.’s liquidation was agreed upon in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Wednesday.

A complete store listing can be found at stores.bonton.com.