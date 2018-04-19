Chillier and gusty with showers on Thursday

SHOWERS RETURN THURSDAY: An area of low pressure scoots through to the south of the area, and this brings showers for Thursday. The morning is damp at times, so bring the umbrella for your travels. Temperatures begin in the 40s. Scattered showers end around the midday hours, with just a couple light showers or sprinkles for the afternoon. It turns quite gusty for the region. Expect these gusts as high as 30 to 35 miles per hours, adding the extra chill. Temperatures stay stuck in the 40s, with some spots peaking near 50 degrees. The overnight period brings some early lake effect flurries. Otherwise, it’s still breezy through the night, and the winds won’t entirely settle near daybreak. Lows are cold, with readings in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday starts to turn around a bit. It’s still a bit breezy with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is dry, but still a touch on the cool side for this time of year. There’s plenty of sunshine for Saturday. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 50s. Sunday is a milder day. Temperatures reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. There’s a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Winds take a break for the weekend, so don’t expect any strong breezes.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is dry under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures turn a bit milder, with readings in the lower 60s. Tuesday is dry but a bit cloudier with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Expect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday brings the next chance for showers. Temperatures fall back into the lower to middle 50s.

Have a great Thursday!