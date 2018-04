Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY -- His name is Mr. 17540 and he's a self-proclaimed child predator catcher.

The Leola resident films encounters with people he believes to be potential child predators.

FOX43's Grace Griffaton has more on this story at 10:01 p.m on FOX43 News At Ten.

Watch live: http://fox43.com/on-air/live-streaming/