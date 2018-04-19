Cumberland Valley School Board, community members battle over McCormick Farm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.-- A school board meeting at Cumberland Valley on Monday night was a big topic of conversation.

The meeting was packed while several voiced their concerns about saving a piece of preserved farmland.

It is a part of an emerging battle between community members and the Cumberland Valley School Board about the school's plan to purchase the McCormick Farm in Silver Spring Township.

The purchase has been included in the school's preliminary budget as a place where it could build new facilities.

The district is currently in the process of building two new schools and community members don't think more land is necessary.

On Monday night, the board voted to approve the preliminary budget, which will be approved later next month.