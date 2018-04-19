Eagles release “All We Got. All We Need,” a free, 45-minute documentary of the 2017 season, on YouTube

Football: Super Bowl LII: Philadelphia Eagles QB Nick Foles (9) victorious, holding daughter Lily after winning game vs New England Patriots game at US Bank Stadium. Minneapolis, MN 2/4/2018 CREDIT: Simon Bruty (Photo by Simon Bruty /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: X161662 TK1 )

Attention, Philadelphia Eagles fans: On the off-chance you haven’t gotten enough of reliving last season’s incredible run to the team’s first-ever Super Bowl championship, there’s a new, 45-minute documentary about it out on YouTube.

“All We Got. All We Need” chronicles the Eagles’ season, from the free-agent signings of key players Nick Foles, Alshon Jeffrey and Chris Long to the victory parade through Philadelphia following the their 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Check it out.