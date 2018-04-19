× Fast Play ticket worth $114,418 sold at Dillsburg, York County 7-Eleven

DILLSBURG, York County — A Pennsylvania Lottery Triple Win Fast Play ticket worth $114,418 was sold at a Dillsburg convenience store on Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The progressive top prize-winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven on the 300 block of Route 15. The store earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery says.

Triple Win, a $10 game, offers progressive top prizes starting at $100,000.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the holder of a winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at (717) 702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office. Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners are identified.

Fast Play prizes must be claimed within a year of the ticket’s purchase date. Prizes of over $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.