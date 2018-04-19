× FTC warns customer of technical support scam

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– The FTC is warning of scammers that are contacting computer users pretending to be with the organization.

These scammers will pretend to be with the FTC and then ask for remote access to a user’s computer.

The scammers are reportedly calling specifically about the FTC’s Advanced Tech Support refund program, and pretend to be attempting access to your computer to give you money, but it is a scam.

In the case of the FTC’s Advanced Tech Support refund program, all the checks have already been mailed to those affected, and the FTC is no longer accepting new claims.

The only number to call regarding that program in 877-793-0908.

The FTC and its refund administrators say that they will never request remote access to your device or ask you to pay to receive a refun.

If you find a scam, report it to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint or by calling 1-877-FTC–HELP.