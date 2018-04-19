× Gardners man facing charges after fire reveals marijuana grow at Carlisle apartment

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Gardners man is facing charges after it was found that he was growing marijuana in his apartment.

Everett Potts, 25, is facing felony possession with intent to deliver and manufacture a controlled substance among other related charges.

On April 14 around 8:00 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of N. Hanover St. in Carlisle Borough for a report of a fire.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters breached the door to the apartment to check for potential safety issues.

The firefighters stumbled upon a suspected marijuana grow lab and notified police of the situation.

Upon police arrival, they observed marijuana plants in plain view.

Potts, who was home when the fire department was at the residence, he attempted to leave the scene and was detained by police.

After completing a search warrant, police found 16 marijuana plants, a digital scale, 3 metal cylinders containing marijuana, 5 mason jars containing marijuana and 2 vacuumed sealed bags containing marijuana.

Over $3,000 was found in cash, and loose marijuana buds were found in several locations.

There were a number of lights, heating and cooling equipment and other items consistent with the growth of marijuana.

Now, Potts is facing charges.