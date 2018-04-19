× Heading to Penn State’s Blue-White Game on Saturday? Here’s what you need to know

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State will mark the end of its spring football practice season with the annual Blue-White Game Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

The game — one of the most popular events on the university’s sports calendar — is set to kick off at 3 p.m., but there are plenty of fun things to do for fans who arrive early.

If you’re planning to head up to Happy Valley to see the game, here’s what you need to know:

PARKING

Beaver Stadium Parking Map

Admission to the Blue-White Game is free, but most of the parking lots around Beaver Stadium are not. Here’s the parking information from Penn State’s website:

Lots open at 8 a.m.

Fans with a white 2018 Blue White permit issued with their 2017 parking permits will be admitted without charge.

Fans may purchase a yellow 2018 Blue White permit for $20 in advance as described below.

Fans with no permit will be charged $20 at the lot entrance on April 21.

Friday Overnight RV arrival with a white 2018 Blue White permit issued with their 2017 parking permit will pay $60 at the ORV lot.

Friday Overnight RV arrival with no permit will be charged $100 at the ORV lot.

Saturday RV arrival with an RV permit issued with the 2017 season permit will be admitted without charge.

Saturday RV arrival with no permit will be charged $40 at the ORV lot.Car parking can be purchased for $20 in advance by calling 1-800-NITTANY, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or by visiting the Bryce Jordan Center ticket office, weekdays from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. In-person purchases can be made until Friday, April 20. Parking on Blue-White Game day is cash only.

PRE-GAME FUN

THE BLUE-WHITE FAMILY FUN ZONE will be held from 9 a.m-11 a.m. in Holuba Hall. It is open to the public and has free admission. The Family Fun Zone features game stations run by Penn State teams, live entertainment, interactive games and novelty stations, giveaways and fun for the entire family.

FUN RUN: The 9th Annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run/Family Fun Walk to benefit Special Olympics Pennsylvania is set for 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 22. Participants will finish at the 50-yard line in Beaver Stadium for the three-mile run or one-mile walk. For more information, go here.

PLAYERS ARRIVE: The team blue bus arrival for the Nittany Lions will be at 11:45 a.m. at the corner of Curtin and Porter Roads.

AUTOGRAPHS: From 12:15 p.m. to 1:05 p.m., groups of players will be available at various gates outside the stadium to sign autographs.

Here are the gate assignments for each player group:

Gate A — Quarterbacks/Specialists

Gate B — Running backs/Defensive line

Gate C — Offensive line/Wide receivers

Gate E — Tight ends/Defensive backs

Gate F — Linebackers

Team posters will be available while supplies last. The players will be permitted to sign one item per person to give as many fans as possible an opportunity to meet the squad.

THE GAME

BEAVER STADIUM GATES: Open at 1:30 p.m.

KICKOFF: 3 p.m.

TV/RADIO: The game will air live on Big Ten Network and stream on BTN2Go. The game will also be carried live on Penn State’s numerous radio affiliates.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Don’t expect to see much from starting quarterback Trace McSorley or backup Tommy Stevens. McSorley is not expected to play at all — because why would he — and Stevens is reportedly skipping the game due to injury.

But there should be plenty of recruiting candidates to look for as they roam the sidelines, including defensive end Zach Harrison, a five-star recruit out of Ohio who is the nation’s most sought-after recruit, according to Pennlive. Several dozen other candidates that the Nittany Lions are wooing will be present as well. With coach James Franklin’s recruiting efforts paying off the the form of a deeper, more talented roster, look for several new faces to make a push for playing time while veteran players fight hard to keep their spots in the pecking order.