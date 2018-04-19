Man allegedly assaulted woman who was found naked, bleeding in York City pizzeria

YORK — A 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a woman who he allegedly assaulted was found naked and bleeding in a York City pizza place.

Jeremy Perez, of the 1000 block of West Princess Street, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion, strangulation, simple assault, false imprisonment and prohibited acts – small amount of marijuana, court documents show.

Just before 11 p.m., York City Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Princess Street for a reported physical domestic abuse. Perez allegedly fled when officers arrived, charging documents say.

Officers then met with the victim, who was inside the pizzeria naked and bleeding from her right wrist. She told police that Perez struck her all over the body several times with a closed fist, bit her feet multiple times, head-butted her and then threw her into a glass mirror, documents state. The mirror shattered which caused a severe laceration on her wrist.

Perez also allegedly put his hands around the victim’s neck, which impeded her breathing.

During the alleged assault, the victim said that Perez would not allow her to leave the bedroom while it took place, which was approximately 45 minutes, according to charging documents.

The victim was transported to York Hospital. While at the hospital, she advised that Perez sexually assaulted her as well, documents add.

Perez was taken into custody outside of York Hospital a short time later. He was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana.