Man to serve 14 years in prison for distributing crack cocaine in York area

HARRISBURG — A 30-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison for distributing crack cocaine throughout the York area, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Jeff Smith, of York, pleaded guilty in October 2017 to the charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Smith distributed crack cocaine from 2014 through his arrest in October 2016, U.S. Attorney David Freed said in a release. He was found to be in possession of 20 grams of crack cocaine during his arrest.

During the investigation, law enforcement officials seized 180 grams of crack cocaine and approximately $15,000 cash from residences associated with Smith, the release adds.

The case was investigate by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the York City Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Meredith Taylor prosecuted the case.