Moscow Ballet Great Russian Nutcracker – Dove of Peace Tour coming to York

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Moscow Ballet Great Russian Nutcracker – Dove of Peace Tour is coming to York.

The performance will be at the Pullo Center on Thursday, November 29 at 7:00 p.m.

The Dove of Peace Tour is hitting over 100 cities across North America this holiday season, with world class performers.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, April 30, and you can purchase them by calling the Pullo Center Box Office 717-505-8900 or go to the website here.