× NFL releases 2018 regular season schedule, here’s the slate for our area teams

The NFL has released the 2018 regular season schedule. You will be able to see 10 of the Eagles’ 16 games on FOX43 as well as 13 others that include one of the three area teams (Ravens, Steelers, Redskins).

Take a look!

Baltimore Ravens

Sept. 9 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 13 at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 23 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 7 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 at Tennessee Titans, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 — BYE

Nov. 18 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 25 vs. Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 16 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 or 23 at Los Angeles Chargers, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 30 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles

Sept. 6 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 16 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 7 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 11 at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Oct. 21 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Nov. 4 — BYE

Nov. 11 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 18 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 25 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 3 vs. Washington Redskins, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 9 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 23 ve. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Sept. 9 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 16 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 24 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 30 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 7 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 — BYE

Oct. 28 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 8 vs. Carolina Panthers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Nov. 18 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 25 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 at Oakland Raiders, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 16 vs. New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 23 at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Redskins

Sept. 9 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 — BYE

Oct. 8 at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 14 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 21 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 28 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 4 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 11 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 22 at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 3 at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 9 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 or 23 at Tennessee Titans, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 30 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m (FOX)

Source: NFL.com