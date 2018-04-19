× North Lebanon Township man facing charges after officials found him in possession of handgun in school

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A North Lebanon Township man is facing charges after school officials found a handgun in his backpack as he was entering a school.

Chad Thomas, 41, is facing a possession of a weapon on school property charge after school officials found a handgun in Thomas’ backpack as he entered a school in the 300 block of N. 8th Street on April 12.

While a custodian was cleaning the school later that day in Thomas’ office, he found the backpack containing the gun.

Thomas said that he forgot the firearm was in the bag.

There is no information leading police to believe faculty or students were in danger or being targeted by Thomas.