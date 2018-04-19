× Orioles place 2B Jonathan Schoop on DL, call up IF Luis Sardinas

BALTIMORE– The Orioles have lost an All-Star infielder to injury.

The team placed 2B Jonathan Schoop on the 10-Day Disabled List with an oblique strain.

Schoop, 26, had gotten off to a slow start this season, hitting .230 with 1 home run and 3 RBI’s in 14 games.

To replace Schoop on the active roster, the team has called up IF Luis Sardinas.

Sardinas, 24, has had limited success at the Major League level, hitting .229 over 176 Major League games.

However, Sardinas spend most of last season with Baltimore’s Triple-A club and hit .319 over 89 games.