Penguins dominate Flyers 5-0, take 3-1 series lead

PHILADELPHIA– The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a stranglehold on the team’s first round series against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh now leads the series 3-1 after dominating the Flyers on their home ice 5-0 in Game Four.

The Penguins won Game Three by a score of 5-1, and have now outscored the Flyers 17-1 in the team’s three victories so far this series.

Pittsburgh scored early and often, with stars C Sidney Crosby and Fs Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin each scoring goals on the way to an easy victory.

The teams will head back to Pittsburgh for Game Five on Friday, April 20 at 7:00 p.m.