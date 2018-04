× Philadelphia Eagles to face Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, October 28

PHILADELPHIA– Prior to the NFL schedule being released this evening, the Philadelphia Eagles have announced the date of the team’s London trip this season.

The team will travel across the Atlantic to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 28 at 9:30 a.m. E.T. at Wembley Stadium.

This is the first overseas trip for the Eagles, while the Jaguars play a game in London almost annually.