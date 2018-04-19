× Police investigating Franklin County crash that killed three people, injured a fourth

FRANKLIN COUNTY — State Police are investigating a head-on crash that killed three people Thursday morning in Saint Thomas Township.

According to police, the crash occurred on the 10,000 block of Lincoln Way West at 10:18 a.m.

A man, a woman, and an 11-year-old child were killed in the crash, police say. All three were transported from the scene to Chambersburg Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Another adult man is currently being treated at Holy Spirit Hospital. He was transported there by ambulance, police say.