× Police seek public’s help identifying man who stole over $80 in cough syrup from Lancaster County store

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the pictured male, who allegedly stole over $80 worth of cough syrup.

On April 18 around 11:00 a.m., the pictured man entered the Weis Markets in the 1200 block of Millersville Pike and stole $83.99 worth of cough syrup before fleeing the store.

This man had also been involved in other retail theft incidents at the same store.

Any person knowing the identity of this male should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.