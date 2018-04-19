× Police seeking to identify person of interest in missing person investigation in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking information to identify a person of interest in a missing person investigation.

The pictured Hispanic male goes by the name “Victor” and is between 30-35 years of age with long dark hair, a large nose, and drives a Dodge pickup truck.

“Victor” may reside in Parksburg in Chester County, but is a person of interest in a missing person incident that occurred on March 9 in New Oxford Borough.

The person of interest allegedly picked up a 13-year-old girl who he had been in contact with on “Teenchat.”

Through that chat, “Victor” represented himself as a 15-year-old and convinced her to meet and go away with him.

The teen girl was allegedly picked up in a Dodge Pickup Truck and taken to his residence in Parksburg.

“Victor” allegedly supplied drugs to the 13-year-old and then engaged in sexual contact with her.

He allowed the teen to leave the residence on March 13, when she contacted a relative to pick her up to return home.

Eastern Adams Regional Police Department wishes help to identify this individual. Anyone with information please contact Patrolman Larry Kitzmiller at 717-624-1614 ext. 212 or lkitzmiller@earpd.org