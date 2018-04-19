× Report: More games on Eagles’ 2018 schedule leaked

We already know the Philadelphia Eagles will be traveling to London in October to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Wembley Stadium.

But more games have been leaked ahead of the release of the entire 2018 NFL schedule, which is set to happen at 8 p.m.

According to NJ.com, we now know who the Eagles will be hosting in their season opener and one of their two dates with the New York Giants.

Philly will hang its Super Bowl XLII championship banner and kick off its 2018 season with a Thursday Night Football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 6, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

In Week 2, Philly will hit the road to visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 16, according to BleedingGreenNation.

And the New York Daily News is reporting that the Birds will visit the Giants in East Rutherford, N.J., in another Thursday Night game on Oct. 11. That will be their Week 6 matchup.

The Eagles and Jaguars will square off in jolly old England on Oct. 28. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. EST.

The entire schedule — for Philly and the rest of the league — will be released tonight at 8 p.m.