South Central PA receives funding for internship, career training programs

HARRISBURG — The Local Workforce Development Board (LWDB) within south central Pennsylvania has received $97,700 from the state Department of Labor & Industry, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday.

The funding will provide youth and young adults with work experience opportunities and career preparation skills, such as resume writing, interview skills, financial literacy, diversity training and entrepreneurial skills training, the Governor’s Office release states.

“These funds will help nearly 600 young adults develop the job skills needed to succeed in today’s 21st century economy though paid work experiences,” Gov. Wolf said. “The State Local Internship Program provides for summer internships with local employers across Pennsylvania to give participants the real-world work experience and career-readiness skills they need to pursue future employment opportunities.”

The program will run for eight weeks, between May 7 and August 31. It offers full-time wages at a minimum of $10.15 an hour for those individuals between 16 and 24 years of age, the release says.

“These funds will allow us to expand opportunities for youth employment with public sector, for-profit and non-profit employers, and establish exciting career pathways for young adults,” L&I Secretary Jerry Oleksiak said. “Governor Wolf recognizes the importance of expanding job training and career readiness programs that produce a pipeline of highly trained and skilled employees, which is why he has proposed a $50 million investment in workforce development funding with PAsmart.”

A total of 18 LWBs across the commonwealth submitted proposals.