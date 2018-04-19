State Police make arrest in York County homicide; questions remain

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Questions linger after a body is found in York County.

25-year-old Aaron Wollman from Denver, was found shot to death on Bare Road Monday morning.

He was shot more than 7 times — kicking off an around the clock investigation, leading to the arrest of 32-year-old Lleland Wade at a Days Inn Hotel in Lancaster County Tuesday night.

“With the safety and security of the general public as our primary focus, undercover surveillance teams were placed around the hotel to secure that location until the Pennsylvania State Police Emergency and Response Team could arrive,” said Lt. Brandon Daniels, Pennsylvania State Police.

More than 50 guests were evacuated to a ‘La Quinta’, across the street while police zoned in on Wade to make an arrest.

“The interviews and the statements that were were getting from people were key in identifying the individual that we were looking for,” added Daniels.

Police say phone records and surveillance tapes also contributed the arrest of Wade.

One of those videos showing wade trying to buy a gun at a Lancaster County dealer on March 20th, but was denied. Wollman was also with him at the time.

“I would like to assure the members of the community that it was through the quick and relentless efforts of our troopers that they can rest easy knowing that this individual has been apprehended, I also hope that the family of Mr. Wollman can receive some solace knowing they will receive some justice while they grieve the loss of their their loved one,” added Daniels.

Police did confirm that various types of drugs were also found at several scenes throughout their investigation, however would not confirm if drugs had anything to do with motive.

“The motive is not an element of the crime,” said Dave Sunday, York County District Attorney.“With that being said, we have potential evidence of motive that is currently being investigated, it is being investigated as we speak, and that is something that will come to fruition as this case unfolds,” he added.

“The work of the Pennsylvania State Police was exactly what we would hope for in the law enforcement of our community. They worked diligently and tirelessly for two days straight to make sure the individual was apprehended and I can tell you right now that I am personally proud and grateful of their professionalism and their hard work and their dedication to duty…and I mean that with all sincerity,” said Sunday.

“Even though Mr. Wade is in custody and has been charged and the investigation does continue today as we continue to collect evidence and continue to seek out anyone else who may have played a role in these events,” added Daniels.

Lleland wade is currently being held at the York County Prison without bond.

Anyone who believes they may have any additional information regarding the case, is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.