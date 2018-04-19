× Traffic stop leads to DUI charges for 31-year-old Harrisburg woman

HARRISBURG — A traffic stop for a traffic violation led to DUI and other charges for a Harrisburg woman last Friday, according to Susquehanna Township police.

Elizabeth Wright, 31, was pulled over at the intersection of Elmerton Avenue and Gene Cook Way at 10:35 p.m., police say. She was subsequently charged with DUI, endangering the welfare of children, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and several traffic violations, according to police.