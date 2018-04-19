× Turkey Hill’s new Trio’politan lineup puts new twists on an old classic

LANCASTER COUNTY — Turkey Hill Dairy is giving the classic, three-flavor Neapolitan lineup a couple of new twists.

The Lancaster County dairy company announced that its new Trio’politan lineup — blending three classic and bold flavors in one container — is available in select stores. The new flavors are designed to take the traditional Neapolitan recipe to bold, new levels.

“Trio’politan is about having choices and having fun,” said Turkey Hill President John Cox said in a press release announcing the Trio’politan lineup. “The flavors were chosen based on their ability to complement each other but also be strong enough to stand on their own for ice cream lovers who might ‘selectively scoop’ to get the flavor they really want.”

The Trio’politan line-up includes: Triple Chocolate — milk chocolate ice cream with fudge swirl, dark chocolate ice cream, and chocolate ice cream with chocolate chips American Dream — blueberry ice cream, vanilla ice cream with strawberry swirl, and strawberry ice cream with chocolate chips Coco Loco — caramel ice cream, coconut ice cream with toasted coconut swirl, and chocolate ice cream Mint Cookie — vanilla ice cream with chocolate cookie swirl, dark chocolate ice cream, and mint ice cream with chocolate cookie pieces All Natural Chocolate Raspberry Bliss — vanilla ice cream, chocolate ice cream, and raspberry ice cream with chocolate chips Trio’politan is available in select stores where Turkey Hill products are sold.