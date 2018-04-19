Upper Allen Police issue a “Happy 4/20” greeting…and a warning

Posted 2:37 PM, April 19, 2018, by

When Maine put recreational marijuana on it's ballot, it barely squeaked through by 3,995 votes, and as of January 30th, 2017 it is now legal.

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — Upper Allen Township police have acknowledged the approach of 4/20 — the unofficial holiday chosen by cannabis enthusiasts to celebrate their favorite leafy green plant.

But, police warn, that doesn’t mean you’ll get out of being punished if they catch you with pot on Friday (or any other day, for that matter).

In a post on its Facebook page, the Upper Allen Police Department wrote:

https://www.facebook.com/upperallenpolice/posts/1677933982286772

 