× Upper Allen Police issue a “Happy 4/20” greeting…and a warning

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — Upper Allen Township police have acknowledged the approach of 4/20 — the unofficial holiday chosen by cannabis enthusiasts to celebrate their favorite leafy green plant.

But, police warn, that doesn’t mean you’ll get out of being punished if they catch you with pot on Friday (or any other day, for that matter).

In a post on its Facebook page, the Upper Allen Police Department wrote: