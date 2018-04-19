York man allegedly stabbed victim with knife during fistfight, police say

YORK — A York man turned himself in following an incident where he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend during a fistfight, according to court documents.

Christopher Horseman, 29, faces once count of aggravated assault.

At approximately, 1:15 p.m. Sunday, York City Police responded to Bantz Park in York for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the victim, who said that he and Horseman met at the park to fistfight. During the fight, Horseman allegedly stabbed him with a small pocket knife and then fled the scene, documents say.

The officer observed three stab/slash wounds on the victim’s upper torso, documents add. Three witnesses also told police that they saw “Chris” stab the victim during the fight.

Horseman turned himself into police around 4:15 p.m. later that day. He admitted to the stabbing but is claiming self-defense.