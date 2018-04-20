2 elementary school students arrested for child porn over nude Snapchats

SLIDELL, La. – Police arrested two Louisiana elementary school students after they allegedly distributed nude photos to classmates using a social media app.

The Bonne Ecole Elementary students, a girl and a boy, were booked on charges of distribution of child pornography, according to the Slidell Police Department.

The female student allegedly used Snapchat to send nude pictures of herself to the male student, who allegedly sent them to other classmates.

“Most kids are not aware, but sending a nude photo of themselves is a crime,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said. “Parents need to have a candid conversation with their kids about the seriousness, and the long term effects, of taking and sending nude photographs.”

Both children have been released into the custody of their parents.