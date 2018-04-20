× Bandit wearing Superman cap robs bank in Delta

DELTA, PA — A man wearing a cap with the Superman logo robbed the M&T Bank in Delta Wednesday. Police got the call around 9:24 a.m. By the time troopers arrived, the suspect had fled the bank on foot, headed north on Route 74. State Police canvassed the area to no avail. The suspect was described as a man in in mid 40’s, and being of less than Super proportions- about 5’7 and 150 pounds. He was wearing the aforementioned black Superman cap over short brown hair, sunglasses, grey sweatshirt and grey pants.