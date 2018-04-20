Cool and breezy with sunshine for Friday, then temperatures slowly warm through the weekend

BREEZY, MORE SUN ON FRIDAY: Conditions gradually improve progressing through the weekend, but in the meantime, Friday is cool and breezy. There are some clouds east to begin the day, and it’s on the cold side. Expect readings to start in the lower to middle 30s. The winds won’t entire calm around daybreak, so there’s still a breeze to add the extra chill. Sunshine increases through the morning and into the afternoon. It’s still a bit breezy with cool afternoon temperatures. Highs reach the lower to middle 50s. The winds lighten through the evening, and temperatures turn chilly fast. Bring the jacket for any Friday evening plans. Skies are clear through the night. Lows fall into the middle 20s to lower 30s. For those with agricultural interests, there will be some freeze concerns.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is dry, but still a touch on the cool side for this time of year. There’s plenty of sunshine for Saturday. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 50s. Sunday is a milder day. Temperatures reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. There’s a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Winds take a break for the weekend, so don’t expect any strong breezes.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is dry under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures turn a bit milder, with readings in the lower 60s. Tuesday is dry but a bit cloudier with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Expect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday brings the next chance for showers. Temperatures fall back into the middle to upper 50s. Thursday is still damp, with the chance for showers. It’s a touch milder, with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Have a great weekend!