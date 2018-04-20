× “Deadpool 2” sets 24-hour presale record at Regal Cinemas

Regal Cinemas, a leading motion picture exhibitor operating one of the largest theater circuits in the United States, announces Deadpool 2 has broken the record for Regal website advance ticket sales in a 24-hour time period for any R-rated movie in company history.

Within four hours of going on sale, Deadpool 2 had already doubled the previous 24-hour bench mark.

“We are on the edge of our seats to see what Ryan Reynolds and his team have planned for Deadpool 2. With the 24-hour advance ticket record shattered, moviegoers seem just as excited as we are to see our favorite anti-hero back on the big screen.” said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal, in a press release. “With tickets now on sale, we will continue to add seats to accommodate the demand.”

In addition, select Regal locations will offer an action-packed double feature, with back-to-back screenings of Deadpool and Deadpool 2.

With nonstop comedy and adventure, movie fans can purchase tickets now both online and on the Regal mobile app.