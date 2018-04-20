× Eagles, Nick Foles agree to reworked contract that includes $2 million signing bonus

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles and Nick Foles have agreed to a reworked contract that gives the Super Bowl MVP and projected 2018 backup a reward for his outstanding postseason and allows him to pursue free agency prior to the 2019 campaign, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

In addition to a $2 million signing bonus for the upcoming season, the new deal contains a mutual option for the 2019 season. That gives Foles the chance to become a free agent, but if both parties agree to it, the new deal also would potentially let him come back to Philly if he didn’t find a new home elsewhere.

The reworked contract does not reflect any change in the status of starter Carson Wentz, who is working his way back from a torn ACL injury he suffered in Week 13. Foles famously took over for Wentz and led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl championship.

Wentz and team officials told reporters this week that he is still projected to be back in the lineup by the start of the regular season.

Foles' deal was about hooking him up after his performance in the postseason. It is not a reflection of the team's feeling on Wentz's recovery. They remain confident he's working his way back. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 20, 2018