× Lancaster County man will serve up to 20 years for raping a child

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 27-year-old Willow Street man will serve up to 20 years in prison for raping and abusing a girl in 2016 and 2017, beginning when she was 7 years old, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Anthony Van Vooren pleaded guilty to seven felonies and a misdemeanor in connection to the abuse of the girl, which occurred at locations in Lititz and Warwick Township.

In exchange for the plea, Van Vooren will serve a 10- to 20-year prison term, plus three years of probation. He must also register his whereabouts for the rest of his life, in accordance with Megan’s Law.

In court Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick said VanVooren caused “irreparable harm” to the victim and her family.

Lancaster County Senior Judge Joseph Madenspacher accepted the plea terms and ordered sentence.

Van Vooren pleaded guilty to rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child (two counts), indecent assault of a child (two counts), unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of a minor, and indecent exposure.