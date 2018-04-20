× Lebanon County man accused of firing shotgun at workers surveying property line near his home

CLEONA — A 29-year-old Cleona man with a prior assault conviction is facing new charges after police say he fired a shotgun at two men who were surveying property lines outside his home, police say.

Daniel Jay Snyder, of the 400 block of Ono Road, is charged with Person Not to Possess a Firearm, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Terroristic Threats after police say he approached two Matthew & Hockley Associates surveyors who were measuring property lines near his home on Thursday.

The victims told police Snyder threatened to “shoot off their heads,” according to the criminal complaint. The victims then heard a gunshot, police say.

Police interviewed Snyder, who initially denied the allegation and said he thought the men were trespassing, the criminal complaint states. He later admitted to firing a shotgun in the direction of the men. He also admitted to having a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault, dating back to 2010, which prohibited him from owning any firearms.

Snyder was arrested on the firearms violation.