Lititz teen accused of punching woman during argument

LITITZ — A 18-year-old Lititz man is facing charges after allegedly punching a 46-year-old woman in the face during an argument at his residence, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

William Christopher Bufis, of the 100 block of Chestnut Street, is charged with simple assault domestic violence in connection to the incident, which occurred Thursday at 11:38 p.m.

Police say Bufis repeatedly punched the woman in the face during an argument. The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries, police say.

Bufis was taken to Lancaster County Prison to await preliminary arraignment, according to police.