MIDDLETOWN,Pa--- This morning on FOX43's Morning News Live and Local Middletown Chris Garrett enjoyed some great food and took in the classic ambiance of Alfred's Victorian. This mansion was renovated in 1969 by Alfred Pellegrini who purchased the home. The restaurant still has the original fixtures, woodwork and stained-glass windows. Also Alfred's Victorian serves wonderful food that's fresh everyday and service that will make your time at the restaurant memorable.