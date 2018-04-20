× Messiah College students to join national walkout today

MECHANICSBURG — Students at Messiah College will join those who are walking out of schools today to mark the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting and to draw attention to the growing problem of gun violence, according to a press release.

Student organizers say they are using the event to demonstrate to the community that the college cares about survivors, victims, and others affected by gun violence. Several students and college employees are scheduled to speak at the event, which begins at 10 a.m.