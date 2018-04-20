× Millerville University participates in National Day of Action to prevent gun violence in schools

MILLERSVILLE, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On Friday, thousands of schools across the country are planning to participate in the National Day of Action to prevent gun violence in schools.

Millersville University in Lancaster County will take part by holding events from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. in front of the Library. Students, faculty and community members are expected to push for better legislation to prevent gun violence.

This comes on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting in Colorado and roughly 2 months after 17 people were killed in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Several speakers are scheduled to be at the rally including Auditor General, Eugene DePasquale. The Lancaster Interfaith Coalition will lead a prayer at 11:19 which is the time the Columbine shooting took place.