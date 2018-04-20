× Police investigating series of loud booms heard near Cornwall, Lebanon County

CORNWALL, Lebanon County — Cornwall Police are investigating a series of loud booms that have been reported by residents since Tuesday.

According to police, the sounds are described as gunshots, fireworks, or explosions. They’ve been occurring between 10:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. Some residents, who describe themselves as familiar with firearms, have told police they believe they’re hearing gunfire, police say.

The noises are coming from the vicinity of the north end of Quentin, Route 72, North Cornwall Road and Zinns Mill Road.

Police say have not yet been able to identify the sounds or their source.

Anyone with information concerning this activity is asked to contact the police department at (717) 274-2071. Residents hearing these suspicious noises at night should call 911 immediately.