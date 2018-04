DAUPHIN COUNTY — Middletown Borough Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Makayla Sheldon was last seen at 1:45 p.m. heading west on West Roosevelt Avenue toward Penn State – Harrisburg campus, according to police.

She is wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie with an unknown logo, police say.

Anyone with information on Sheldon’s whereabouts should contact Dauphin County Communications at 717-558-6900.