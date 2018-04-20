Recall: Briggs & Stratton and Craftsman branded pressure washer surface cleaners

BETHESDA, Md. – The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of about 201,000 pressure washer surface cleaners Friday.

Description: This recall involves 3000 PSI Briggs & Stratton and Craftsman branded pressure washer surface cleaners. The recalled surface cleaners are black, red, or gray and have the Briggs & Stratton or Craftsman brand names printed on the top of the product. All recalled models have 3000 PSI molded into the top of the housing. Surface cleaners are designed to clean a variety of outdoor surfaces including concrete, asphalt and stone walkways. The cleaner connects to a pressure washer rated up to 3000 PSI.

Hazard: The surface cleaner’s spray bar can break and detach from the central hub, causing broken pieces to strike consumers, posing an injury hazard.

Incidents/Injuries: Briggs & Stratton has received five reports of the surface cleaners spray bar detaching from the central hub, including one report of the spray bar striking an operator, resulting in a cut on the knee which required sutures to close.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled surface cleaners and contact Briggs & Stratton for instructions to register online for a free replacement.

Sold At: Briggs & Stratton dealers, Lowe’s and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide and online at http://www.Lowes.com from March 2010 through February 2018 for between $50 and $80.

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission