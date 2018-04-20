× Sixers down Heat in Embiid’s return, take 2-1 series lead

MIAMI– Philadelphia 76ers’ All-Star C Joel Embiid returned to the team’s starting lineup and helped lead the team to a 2-1 series lead.

Embiid, donning a specialized mask for his previously fractured orbital bone, led the team with 23 points as the Sixers defeated the Miami Heat by a score of 128-108 in Game Three of the series.

F Dario Saric and G Marco Belinelli each added 21 points as the Sixers grabbed the series lead.

Heat G Goran Dragic scored 23 points, but it wasn’t enough as the team was outscored 65-44 in the second half.

G Dwayne Wade was unable to replicate his Game 2 performance, as he was only able to score 8 points off the bench.

The teams will face off for Game Four in Miami at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.