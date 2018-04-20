Sixers down Heat in Embiid’s return, take 2-1 series lead

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 19: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after hitting a three pointer in the third quarter against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on April 19, 2018 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FL - APRIL 19: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after hitting a three pointer in the third quarter against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on April 19, 2018 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
MIAMI– Philadelphia 76ers’ All-Star C Joel Embiid returned to the team’s starting lineup and helped lead the team to a 2-1 series lead.
Embiid, donning a specialized mask for his previously fractured orbital bone, led the team with 23 points as the Sixers defeated the Miami Heat by a score of 128-108 in Game Three of the series.
F Dario Saric and G Marco Belinelli each added 21 points as the Sixers grabbed the series lead.
Heat G Goran Dragic scored 23 points, but it wasn’t enough as the team was outscored 65-44 in the second half.
G Dwayne Wade was unable to replicate his Game 2 performance, as he was only able to score 8 points off the bench.
The teams will face off for Game Four in Miami at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.