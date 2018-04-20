Students, staff plant American Heart Association Teaching Garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON -- Students and staff at Henry Houck Elementary School in Lebanon welcomed the changing of the seasons with a ribbon-cutting on their first American Heart Association Teaching Garden.

The students planted a crop of cold-weather seedlings, including lettuce, kale, beets, broccoli and cauliflower.

Bayer sponsored the garden as part of its commitment to the American Heart Association.

Officials say Teaching Gardens program provides hands-on experiences and an interactive curriculum aimed at elementary school kids.

"It brings us all together, which is what the Lebanon School District is all about," said Pedro Cruz, the school's principal. "Working together, helping each other out. This is a lesson outside of the classroom, but something that is going to stick with them through their life."

The garden is the fourth American Heart Association Teaching Garden planted in Lebanon County.