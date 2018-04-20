× Two men killed in Blair County plane crash identified; plane had taken off from Lancaster Airport

WILLIAMSBURG, Blair County — Blair County officials have identified the two men killed in a plane crash Thursday morning in Williamsburg.

The plane originated from Lancaster Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to LancasterOnline, the two men killed were James Durkin, owner of a security company in East Hempfield Township, and Dr. Stephen Grady, a dentist in Camp Hill. Both men were in their 60s, according to LancasterOnline, which cited a report from the Blair County Coroner’s Office.

The two had left Lancaster Airport at 7:34 a.m. en route to South Bend, Indiana, to attend a University of Notre Dame Alumni Association Leadership Conference, LancasterOnline reports.

The Cirrus SR22 aircraft crashed at 8:44 a.m. in a residential area of Williamsburg, east of Altoona in Blair County, according to a statement from the FAA.

The crash is still under investigation.