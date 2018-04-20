× Two men to stand trial on homicide charges in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two men will face homicide charges in Lancaster County Court after preliminary hearings were held these week regarding the separate killings.

Wilberto Melendez, 41, and Raymond Brown, 28, are both at Lancaster County Prison without bail.

Melendez is charged with killing William Cooper Jr. on October 27, 2017.

Cooper suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was found dead on a sidewalk in the 300 block of South Marshall Street in Lancaster.

Melendez was arrested in York County on February 14.

In addition to homicide charges, Melendez is also charged with intimidating a witness and two felony firearms charges.

Brown is charged with repeatedly shooting Adan Sepulveda on March 24 in the first block of West Farnum Street.

Brown called 911 after he shot Sepulveda, who suffered gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Now, both men will face charges on these crimes.