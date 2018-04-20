× ‘We do have a find’, ATF agent tells FOX43 in relation to stolen explosives

LANCATER COUNTY — UPDATE: Explosives have been found in East Donegal Township, according to Susquehanna Regional Police.

An individual came across the explosives while walking the trail on Vinegar Ferry Road, police add.

Police say the explosives were found under one of the Riverfront Park bridges submerged in the water.

Over the weekend, 704 pounds of dynamite and 400 blasting caps were stolen from a locked, truck trailer on an Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline Construction site in Marietta. The worksite security company did not discover the theft until Monday, after noticing the trailer door was ajar with the locks missing.

#BREAKING A detective with Susquehanna Regional Police Department tells us earlier today a civilian was walking the trail on Vinegar Ferry Rd. in Lancaster County and found explosives. An investigation with ATF is underway. @fox43 — Jossie Carbonare (@JossieCarbonare) April 20, 2018

Previously: An agent within the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) tells FOX43 that something has been found in regards to the stolen explosives in Lancaster County.

