× York man accused of raping child arrested by U.S. Marshals Service

YORK — A 42-year-old man accused of raping a child was arrested Friday in York, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

Jacob Hess, of York, was apprehended by members of the fugitive task force without incident in the 800 block of West Poplar Street.

An arrest warrant charging Hess with rape of a child, sexual assault and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age was obtained by the York City Police Department Thursday. The offenses allegedly occurred multiple times while in York County, the U.S. Marshals Service says.

“It is important to bring those charged with serious sex crimes to justice,” United States Marshal Martin Pane said. “It is my hope that the victim will find comfort knowing the alleged attacker is now in custody.”

The USMS Fugitive Task Force in the Middle District of Pennsylvania is comprised of 20 state, county and local agencies; including the York City Police Department, York County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, York County District Attorney’s Office and the Northern York Area Regional Police Department. All of whom participated in the investigation.