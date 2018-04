PENN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Four people are displaced after a 3-alarm fire ripped through their apartment in Penn Township early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the 500 block of Baer Ave for an apartment fire.

Firefighters were on scene for hours fighting the blaze.

One firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital, but is said to be okay.

One adult and three children are displaced.

State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.