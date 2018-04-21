Actor Verne Troyer dies at age 49

Verne Troyer, the diminutive actor best known for playing “Mini-Me” in the “Austin Powers” films, has died.

Troyer’s death was announced Saturday in a statement on his verified Facebook page.

His cause of death was not revealed, but the statement mentioned that Troyer had been dealing with a “recent time of adversity.”

Ttroyer was one of the shortest people in the world, standing 2′ 8″ tall. Despite his stature, he achieved huge success as an actor. He appeared in more than two dozen films, including the “Austin Powers” films and playing ‘Griphook the Goblin’ in the first “Harry Potter” film.

Verne Troyer was 49-years old.