Columbia man allegedly stabs moms boyfriend during argument

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A Columbia man who “likes to stab people” is facing charges after police say he stabbed his mothers boyfriend during an argument because he deserved it.

Police say they were called to a home in the 100 block of Bethel Street early Thursday morning for reported assault.

The victim told police on scene that Austin Osborne, 21, had pulled a knife on him after an argument between Osborne and his mother.

Osborne allegedly told the victim he was going to stab him, before stabbing him in the back. He then pulled his mother down the front steps as he left.

The stab victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police picked up Osborne in the area of 8th and Walnut Street. He told police “If I stabbed him, he deserved it.” and “I like stabbing people.”

He was taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.